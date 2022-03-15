JCS: S. Korea, US Closely Monitoring Signs of N. Korea's ICBM Test Preparation

Photo : KBS News

The military says intelligence agencies of South Korea and the U.S. are together closely monitoring trends related to North Korea and a potential intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch or nuclear test.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Tuesday declined to confirm a Voice of America(VOA) report that a big concrete structure was built at Pyongyang's Sunan airfield, only to say the military is closely watching the situation while maintaining a firm readiness posture.Citing recent satellite imagery, the VOA report said the pair of structures, estimated to be 220 and 100 meters long and 50 meters wide, are located between the airfield's northern runway and taxiway.The structures are thought to be support fixtures used during missile launches from a transporter erector launcher.The Sunan airfield is where the North launched projectiles on February 27 and March 5, assessed by U.S. and South Korean authorities as tests of North Korea’s new ICBM system.