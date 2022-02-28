NATO Invites S. Korea to its FM Meeting with 4 Asia-Pacific Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has invited South Korea's top diplomat to a foreign ministers' meeting among NATO and four partner nations in the Asia-Pacific region, set for early next month in Brussels.According to the foreign ministry, Stoltenberg held phone talks with Minister Chung Eui-yong on Monday, inviting him to the joint meeting with the foreign ministers of NATO member countries plus Japan, Australia and New Zealand.Minister Chung responded saying he will strongly consider attending upon receiving an official invitation.South Korea and NATO have enhanced cooperation in various fields, such as non-proliferation and counter-terrorism, since South Korea was designated as a partner nation in 2006.Stoltenberg and Chung condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a clear violation of the UN Charter, while Chung explained that as a responsible member of the international community, Seoul is participating in sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.Stoltenberg, in turn, noted Seoul's strong commitment to cooperation.