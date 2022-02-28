Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

NHK: US Spy Plane Flies Over East Sea

Written: 2022-03-15 16:52:56Updated: 2022-03-15 17:02:04

NHK: US Spy Plane Flies Over East Sea

Photo : KBS News

A Japanese broadcaster reports that a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft left its base in Japan and flew over the East Sea amid speculation that North Korea may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) as early as week.

NHK said the RC-135S Cobra Ball, which is capable of collecting data from launched ballistic missiles, left Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and returned nine hours later at 11:40 a.m.

NHK captured footage of the aircraft returning to base. Citing the flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the report said the spy plane appears to have flown back and forth over the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.

The Cobra Ball, only three units of which exist in the world, can track the trajectory of a ballistic missile from a long distance using state-of-the-art electro-optical equipment.

The flight comes amid reports that Pyongyang could launch an ICBM following tests in recent days which U.S. and South Korean intelligence assessed to be ICBM launches.

An official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters Monday that it's difficult to predict the exact time but intelligence authorities in Seoul and Washington are closely monitoring the regime's moves and maintaining a firm defense posture.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >