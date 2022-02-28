29% of Early Voters for Presidential Election were in 20s and 30s

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 30 percent of early voters for the March 9 presidential election were those in their 20s and 30s.According to data released by the National Election Commission Tuesday, over four-point-seven million voters aged between 18 to 39 cast their ballots during the two-day early voting period, accounting for 28-point-nine percent of the total number of early voters.Voters in their 20s took up 14-point-five percent, showing a higher turnout than those in their 30s despite the age group's smaller population. Twelve-point-four percent of the early votes came from those in their 30s.Turnout was higher among middle-aged voters compared with their younger counterparts as their population is larger. Over 16 percent of the early voters were in their 40s while 22 percent were in their 50s.Voters aged 60 and older accounted for nearly 33 percent of the early voters, with those in their 60s taking up just over 20 percent and those in their 70s and older, 12-point-six percent of the votes.