Inter-Korea In Unusual Move, USFK Discloses Air Defense Exercise amid N. Korea ICBM Threat

U.S. Forces Korea, in an unusual move, disclosed details of an air defense exercise as Seoul and Washington keep close tabs on North Korea's possible test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in the coming days.



In a press release Tuesday, the USFK said that "the 35th ADA Patriot unit validated their armistice and wartime mission requirements" by engaging in a simulated combat scenario involving air and missile defense operations at a remote location.



The defensive move, it said, follows North Korea's increased missile launch frequency and the Indo-Pacific Command’s enhanced ballistic missile defense directive.



Unveiling photos, the USFK said that while this type of training is routinely conducted by U.S. Patriot batteries across South Korea, the increased intensity underscores how seriously it is considering North Korea's recent missile launch behavior.



It said Pyongyang's testing activity undermines peace and security and destabilizes the Northeast Asia region, adding that the USFK maintains a high level of readiness and a robust combined defense posture to protect South Korea.