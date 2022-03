Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next Monday, inbound travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have registered their vaccine records in South Korea will be exempt from self-isolation.The rule will also retroactively apply to arrivals prior to Monday, health officials said, meaning these people will only need to self-isolate through Sunday.Senior health official Ko Jae-young of the Central Disease Control Headquarters explained Tuesday, travelers arriving from overseas who were vaccinated in a country other than South Korea will need to have registered their record with local health clinics.Required documents will indicate the person's name, date of birth, the type of vaccine, the date of inoculation and the agency that conducted it. The vaccine must be among those approved by the World Health Organization.The retroactive exemption will not apply to people who did not register their overseas vaccination record in Korea.