Yoon Visits Uljin County Ravaged by Wildfire, Promises Recovery Support

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday traveled to the eastern coastal county of Uljin devastated by wildfires and pledged to deliver prompt support.Meeting with displaced residents at a community center, Yoon promised to increase the amount of support including donations to ensure there are no setbacks in recovery efforts.Noting President Moon Jae-in's declaration of the area as a special disaster zone, Yoon said he will work with the current government and once he takes office, existing rules on state support will be revised to help alleviate the worry of affected victims. He also stressed fairness in compensation.Yoon said reviving the local economy is as important as the recovery work, and pledged efforts to swiftly resume construction of two nuclear reactors in Uljin, the Shin-Hanul No. 3 and 4.The president-elect also inspected the damage from the blaze and was briefed by the county governor and head of the Korea Forest Service. Yoon called for restoring the woodlands and preventing landslides as well as ashes from contaminating the river water.