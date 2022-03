Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry on Tuesday lowered a travel alert on parts of Ethiopia as the civil war in the African nation has somewhat stabilized in recent weeks.The eased restrictions apply to the capital Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa city and a few southwestern provinces. For these areas, only a special advisory related to COVID-19 pandemic remains.The rest of the country -- including the Tigray, Somali and Afar regions and areas bordering Kenya and South Sudan -- remain under Level 3, the second highest in the ministry's four-tier system.Last November, the travel alert was raised to Level 3 for all regions of Ethiopia, under which people are advised to cancel or delay their travel plans. Koreans residing in the country are also advised to evacuate unless they have urgent business barring their departure.Ethiopia’s parliament last month lifted a wartime state of emergency three months earlier than expected.