Economy

USTR Chief: US Wants to Expand Exports of Autos, Agricultural Products to S. Korea

Written: 2022-03-16 08:21:35Updated: 2022-03-16 11:44:54

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that the United States wants to expand exports of autos and agricultural products to South Korea.

Tai made the remarks during an event hosted by U.S. and South Korean trade and commerce organizations to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement's enactment.

At the event in Washington, the U.S. trade chief said that over the last decade, the U.S.' exports of goods and services to South Korea have grown by over 17 percent to nearly 70 billion dollars.

Tai said U.S. auto exports to South Korea had increased, making it the fifth-largest market for U.S.-made vehicles, but there are still possibilities to expand auto export opportunities.

She stressed the need to enhance government-to-government cooperation to overcome barriers that undermine the opportunities.

Tai also said that U.S. agricultural exports to South Korea have grown 35 percent in the past decade as the country has become the top export destination for U.S. beef.

She continued that despite the success, there is still room to grow the market in South Korea for U.S. agricultural products, including creating a regulatory environment that facilitates access to agricultural biotechnologies.
