Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly decided to send special envoys to the United States and Europe.According to an official close to Yoon on Tuesday, Yoon is considering Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party for chief of the delegation to the U.S.The official said the envoy to the EU has not been selected yet but Yoon is deliberating on potential candidates. Yoon will likely send the envoys in early or mid-April.The president-elect, however, will decide later whether to send special envoys to China, Japan and Russia.Yoon is reportedly considering not sending special envoys to these countries, particularly to Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.President Moon Jae-in sent envoys to all five while his predecessor Park Geun-hye sent envoys to the U.S. and China.