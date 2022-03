Photo : YONHAP News

A planned meeting between President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and President Moon Jae-in has been canceled.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee and Yoon's office said on Wednesday that the meeting has been called off as working-level pre-meeting discussions have not yet been completed. Park said the meeting will be rescheduled.The two sides added they will continue working-level discussions.Yoon and Moon were set to hold a one-on-one luncheon meeting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the top office in their first face-to-face meeting since the presidential election.In the meeting, Yoon was expected to ask for a special pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak, who is serving a 17-year prison sentence for embezzlement and bribery.