S. Korea Adds over 1 Million Jobs in February, Biggest Growth in 22 Years

South Korea added more than one million jobs in February to post its biggest job growth in 22 years, aided by robust exports, government-driven part-time jobs in the public sector and a low base effect.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 27-point-four million in February, up one-point-04 million or three-point-nine percent from a year earlier.This marks the largest on-year increase in the monthly job tally since February of 2000, when one-point-36 million jobs were added as the nation recovered from the preceding Asian financial crisis.The nation posted job growth for the 12th consecutive month and added more than one million jobs for the second straight month.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose two percentage points on-year to 60-point-six percent last month, the highest for any February since the nation started compiling related data in July 1982.The jobless rate dropped by one-point-five percentage points on-year to three-point-four percent, with the total unemployment figure declining by nearly 400-thousand to 954-thousand.