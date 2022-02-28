US Conducts Carrier-based Air Demonstration in Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States carried out a carrier-based air drill on Tuesday in the Yellow Sea amid signs of an imminent North Korean launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile.The U.S. 7th Fleet said on Tuesday through a post on its website that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducted a carrier-based air demonstration in the Yellow Sea, mobilizing fighter jets from the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group along with other regionally based Air Force planes.The U.S. Navy unit also released a photo of an F-35C stealth fighter taking off from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in waters off the Philippines to conduct the long-range air demonstration over the Yellow Sea.This demonstration was reportedly carried out in international airspace and supplemented previously announced increases in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced regional ballistic missile defense posture on the Korean Peninsula.The 7th Fleet added that these measures show the U.S.' resolve and commitment to regional allies.