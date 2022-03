Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam has reportedly decided to resume its visa exemption policy for tourists from 13 countries including South Korea after nearly two years of closure due to COVID-19.According to the local news outlet VnExpress on Tuesday, the Vietnamese government made the decision to stimulate the local tourism industry.The countries subject to the move include South Korea, Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Britain.Citizens from these countries will reportedly be allowed to visit Vietnam for up to 15 days without a visa regardless of passport type and entry purpose.In addition, visitors from most other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be allowed to stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without a visa.