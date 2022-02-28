Daily COVID-19 Cases Surpass 400,000 to Hit New High

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 400-thousand for the first time to hit a record high with the number of critical cases also climbing to a new high.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 400-thousand-741 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 117 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to seven-million-629-thousand-275.The daily tally rose by some 38-thousand from a day ago and surpassed 400-thousand just a week after exceeding the 300-thousand mark.Amid the soaring infections, the number of critically ill patients also rose by 48 to a new high of one-thousand-244. The figure remained above the one-thousand mark for the ninth consecutive day.Tuesday saw 164 deaths from the virus, a sharp drop from 293 tallied a day ago. However, deaths are expected to increase as they tend to lag behind critical cases. The death toll came to eleven-thousand-52, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-14 percent.