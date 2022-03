Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s spokesperson says the odds of Yoon working from the existing presidential office are zero and that the transition team is considering multiple venues, including Yongsan, as the new location.In a press briefing at party headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim Eun-hye said that when Yoon declared political reform and vowed to exit the current presidential office, it was based on his longtime intent to be among the people and engage in communication.Kim said reaching a decision on where to house the working space of the president is not an easy task, but added that what she can say for now is that the new government will be greeting the public from its new presidential office when Yoon is inaugurated on May 10.Yoon’s transition team is said to be actively considering relocating the presidential office in Seoul’s Jongno District to the building that houses the Ministry of Defense in Yongsan.