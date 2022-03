Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo has dismissed calls by some in the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to resign following its candidate's election win last week.Kim issued a brief statement on Wednesday, saying he will fulfill his duties in accordance with the law and principle.It comes after PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, a close aide to president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, said Kim should step down unless he is willing to oversee investigations as prescribed by the law.Kweon added, however, that the president-elect does not intend to pressure or induce him to resign.Many within the main opposition party accuse Kim of inaction with regards to ongoing investigations linked to the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling Democratic Party.Kim's two-year term is set to run through May 2023.