Photo : YONHAP News

The government will release a total of 735 prisoners on parole this week, including former finance minister Choi Kyoung-hwan and two former Samsung Group executives.The Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that the prisoners have shown good behavior and explained the parole is part of efforts to reduce prison density amid the spread of COVID-19. They are set to be freed at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.Choi, a former four-term lawmaker, has been serving a five-year sentence for bribery for his connection to the influence-peddling scandal that resulted in the impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye.Choi Gee-sung, a former chief of Samsung's now-defunct Future Strategy Office, and his former deputy Chang Choong-ki have each been serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for bribery related to the same scandal.The ministry is set to announce another round of parole release on March 30.