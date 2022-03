Photo : YONHAP News

All inoculated international travelers will be able to qualify for a self-isolation exemption by registering their vaccination records in advance via a "Q-code" portal, effective next Monday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that it will enforce the Quarantine Information Pre-entry System, or "Q-Code," for vaccinated passengers entering the country through Incheon International Airport starting on March 21.The agency said the pre-registration system will help minimize travelers' wait time upon arrival, as well as prevent foreign entry of the virus.The required data includes the traveler's personal information, negative PCR test result certificate, vaccination certificate, and a completed health questionnaire. A QR code will be issued upon registration completion.Pre-registration can be completed through the agency's website, https://cov19ent.kdca.go.kr. It is available in Korean and English.