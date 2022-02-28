N. Korean Leader Inspects Site of Major Housing Project in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the site of an ongoing major housing project in the capital Pyongyang, which includes 80-story high-rise apartments.According to the North's ruling party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday, Kim made the visit to the areas of Songsin and Songhwa ahead of the project's completion. He opined on the advancement of the state's construction capability through the plan to build ten-thousand homes in the first year of a five-year plan put forth at a party congress.Kim then called for measures to expand the nation's construction capacity, while accelerating related projects. The leader specifically ordered the completion of the complex by the 110th anniversary of the birth of late regime founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.At the eighth party congress last year, North Korea announced its goal to build 50-thousand apartment units in Pyongyang by 2025, or ten-thousand units each year. Construction for the latest project broke ground on March 23 of last year.