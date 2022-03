Photo : YONHAP News

Member states of the World Trade Organization(WTO) have issued a joint statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The statement expressed the strongest rebuke of Russia, while urging Moscow to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine and to halt military activities.Signatories also pledged to take all necessary steps to unilaterally protect the security interests of Ukraine, including the possibility of revoking Russia's status as most-favored-nation in trade.The member states also issued a refusal to participate in the process of Belarus joining the WTO in response to its political support of Russia's invasion and for allowing Russian forces to train in the country and stage missile launches into Ukraine.Signatories included South Korea, the U.S., the UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and EU nations.