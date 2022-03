Photo : KBS

The KBS drama special, “Siren”, has won the grand prize in the feature film category at the Stockholm Film and Television Festival.The judges noted the impressive plot depicting a conspiracy by a large corporation surrounding a mysterious death, as well as a dramatic climax revealing human desires and a vow of revenge.Director An Joon-yong expressed gratitude to the actors and staff, and said he was delighted to be awarded a prize for his first feature film, having previously only directed a TV series.A science-fiction mystery thriller, “Siren” revolves around a materialistic office worker who takes the place of an employee who committed suicide at “Notic Wave,” a virtual facility that processes noise pollution.The show, which aired on KBS 2TV last November, was pre-released on the streaming service Wavve two weeks prior. It had its world premiere screening at the Gangneung International Film Festival.