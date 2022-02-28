Menu Content

Samsung Electronics Apologizes over Game Optimizing Service Controversy

Written: 2022-03-16 16:47:25Updated: 2022-03-16 16:47:49

Samsung Electronics apologized to its shareholders and customers regarding the controversy over its latest Galaxy models' built-in game optimizing service(GOS).

At an annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee issued an apology for the company's failure to prioritize consumers in developing the latest series.

Designed to optimize the devices' CPU and other performance systems to prevent overheating during gaming, the GOS allegedly hinders their phone’s performance.

Han said the company intended to offer consistent performance during gaming by limiting CPU and GPU performance and minimizing heating. He added that Samsung also distributed updated software for users wanting maximum performance.

The GOS service had been applied in other Samsung devices, but it could be disabled or removed, whereas that option was not offered in the Galaxy S22 models that came with the One UI 4.0 update.

The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) recently launched an investigation into allegations that Samsung violated advertising laws by promoting the latest series as having better performance compared to their predecessors.
