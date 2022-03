Photo : YONHAP News

Non-custodial parents who do not make their child support payments can soon be barred from leaving the country regardless of the overdue amount.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said on Wednesday that it will make a preliminary notice of the amendments to the child support payment act on Thursday.The changes include lowering the threshold to request an international travel ban on a non-custodial parent from the previous 50 million won to 30 million won. However, with another amendment to allow the barring of a parent from leaving the country if they are three months behind on payments, the overdue amount is likely to be irrelevant.The amendments also include a provision allowing more single parents to be eligible for emergency government child support.If all are approved, the amendments are to take effect as early as this coming August.