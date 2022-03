Photo : YONHAP News

The Netflix original series, “Juvenile Justice”, has topped the OTT platform’s weekly viewership chart of non-English TV series for two consecutive weeks.According to Netflix on Wednesday, subscribers around the world watched the ten-episode Korean language series for 25-point-94 million hours in the March 7 to 13 period to lead the global video streaming service’s top ten list for non-English shows.“Juvenile Justice” ranked three on the chart in its first week of release on February 25 and shot to the top spot the following week.The legal drama portrays five crimes committed by youngsters and casts a grave question on the issue of the age of accountability.Four other Korean series made it to Netflix’s top ten non-English TV series chart in the second week of March. They include the zombie thriller “All of Us Are Dead” and two romance dramas “Twenty Five, Twenty One” and “Forecasting Love and Weather.”