Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg exchanged letters on Wednesday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their two nations.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Moon wrote in his letter that South Korea will forever remember Luxembourg's support and sacrifice when it fought alongside the country during the Korean War.Moon expressed his hope that the two countries will further enhance mutual understanding and friendship and promote deeper ties on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.The grand duke extended his congratulatory remarks and hoped that the two countries would boost their partnership further and contribute to strengthening their shared value of world peace and democracy.