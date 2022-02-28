Prime Minister to Visit Turkey, Qatar for Cooperation in Energy, Infrastructure

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will embark on a trip to Turkey and Qatar tomorrow in the interest of expanding economic cooperation by way of infrastructure and energy projects as well as further developing their friendly ties.The prime minister’s office said Wednesday that Kim will be in Turkey from Thursday through Saturday, before heading to Qatar on Saturday and Sunday.While in Turkey, the prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Canakkale 1915 Bridge, the world’s longest suspension bridge, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The bridge was constructed to mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey. Korean companies, including SK ecoplant and DL E&C, built the landmark bridge in cooperation with Turkish firms.Kim will then travel to Qatar and meet his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani to discuss ways to deepen their countries' comprehensive partnership. A bilateral energy cooperation is expected to be among the topics of discussion, in light of growing uncertainties in the global energy market.Kim will be the first South Korean prime minister to visit Turkey in nine years and Qatar in three years.