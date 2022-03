Photo : YONHAP News

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of seven-point-three hit off northeastern Japan late Wednesday, triggering a tsunami alert and knocking out power to more than two million households.According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred off the coast of Fukushima at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday at a depth of 60 kilometers.The quake prompted the weather agency to issue a tsunami warning to the Pacific coast of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, but the warning was lifted Thursday morning.The tremor also caused power outages in northeastern and eastern Japan, affecting some two million households.According to Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority, water pumps of spent fuel storage pools at two of the reactor buildings in the Fukushima nuclear plant had stopped functioning.The NHK reported that the pumps resumed operations about two hours later.