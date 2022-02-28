Yoon Holds Phone Talks with Australian Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol spoke on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday and discussed ways to expand relations between the two nations.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a written briefing that Yoon spoke with Morrison for 25 minutes from 6 p.m.During the call, Yoon expressed hope that the two nations, as partners sharing the values of democracy and the market economy, will promote substantial cooperation in various areas.The two sides agreed to increase cooperation on carbon neutrality, space and other high-tech areas by further expanding the relationship that was raised to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations last year.Yoon and Morrison also agreed to enhance cooperation in efforts to establish a stable supply chain for resources including key minerals.It was Yoon's fourth call with a world leader, following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.