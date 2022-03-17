Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Transition Committee Completes Member Selection

Written: 2022-03-17 10:21:38Updated: 2022-03-17 16:48:44

Presidential Transition Committee Completes Member Selection

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition team has completed selecting members for its seven divisions and will begin their official duties as early as Friday.

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye on Thursday unveiled the line-up for the remaining three divisions - economy two; science, technology and education; and society, welfare and culture.

Economy two, which will handle the industrial sector, will be headed by Lee Chang-yang, professor of economics and public policy at KAIST while main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Sung-joong will head the division on science, technology and education.

Another PPP lawmaker, Lim Lee-ja, will lead the division on society, welfare and culture.

Former Rep. Shin Yong-hyeon, a close aide to transition committee chair Ahn Cheol-soo, will serve as senior spokesperson.

The team announced appointments for planning and adjustment; foreign policy and national security; legal, political and administrative affairs; and economy one earlier in the week.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >