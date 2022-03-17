Presidential Transition Committee Completes Member Selection

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition team has completed selecting members for its seven divisions and will begin their official duties as early as Friday.President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye on Thursday unveiled the line-up for the remaining three divisions - economy two; science, technology and education; and society, welfare and culture.Economy two, which will handle the industrial sector, will be headed by Lee Chang-yang, professor of economics and public policy at KAIST while main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Sung-joong will head the division on science, technology and education.Another PPP lawmaker, Lim Lee-ja, will lead the division on society, welfare and culture.Former Rep. Shin Yong-hyeon, a close aide to transition committee chair Ahn Cheol-soo, will serve as senior spokesperson.The team announced appointments for planning and adjustment; foreign policy and national security; legal, political and administrative affairs; and economy one earlier in the week.