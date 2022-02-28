Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US Discuss Economic Framework for Indo-Pacific

Photo : KBS News

Vice foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss sanctions against Russia and economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, second vice foreign minister Choi Jong-moon spoke on the phone with Jose Fernandez, the U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment.The ministry said the two sides exchanged opinions on economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and discussed the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF). The U.S. is pursuing the framework as a means of strengthening its ties in the Asian region as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy.Vice Minister Choi explained Seoul's efforts in relation to sanctions against Russia, for which Fernandez expressed deep gratitude.Choi also said the Seoul government is essentially welcoming of the IPEF and will soon deliver its formal position to the U.S. after related ministries complete a review on the matter.The two officials also agreed to hold the annual high-level bilateral economic consultations in fall to discuss ways to deepen the economic ties.