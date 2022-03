Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suk Wook on Wednesday visited the U.S. Forces Korea headquarters in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.The defense ministry said Suh reviewed the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture when he met with top military officials, including USFK chief General Paul LaCamera and Deputy Commander of Combined Forces Command(CFC) General Kim Seung-kyum.Suh called on the CFC to fulfill its duty to defend South Korea based on solid defense readiness, adding that the two militaries will continue to strongly maintain defense preparedness based on communication and cooperation between Seoul and Washington even during the time of government change in South Korea.General LaCamera, on his part, vowed to strongly maintain the combined defense posture.Suh’s visit came after North Korea’s failed missile launch earlier in the day but was unrelated to the launch as it was planned beforehand.