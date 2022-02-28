No. of Marriages Slipped Below 200,000 for 1st Time in 2021

Photo : KBS News

New data finds that the number of marriages in the nation slipped nearly ten percent last year to fall below 200-thousand for the first time ever.According to data on marriages and divorces released by Statistics Korea on Thursday, the number of marriages totaled 193-thousand last year, down nine-point-eight percent from the previous year. The tally was the lowest since the agency began compiling relevant data in 1970.The nation has seen a steady decline in the number of marriages since 2012 but last year marked the first time for the figure to dip to the 100-thousands.The statistics agency said the population in their 30s, the age group where most people tie the knot in the nation, slipped two-point-four percent last year and a growing number of people continued to get married late or not at all due to changes in perspectives on marriage.The agency also attributed last year's drop to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many couples to postpone or cancel their weddings and also led to a sharp decline in the number of international marriages.The number of divorces, meanwhile, fell four-and-a-half percent from a year ago to stand at 102-thousand in 2021.