Photo : YONHAP News

The government will scrap on Friday a five-thousand dollar purchase limit on duty-free shopping for outbound Korean tourists for the first time in 43 years.The finance ministry said Thursday that the revision to the nation’s customs law will take effect starting Friday.With the move, South Korean nationals going abroad will be able to purchase products at duty free shops without any spending limit.However, the duty free threshold will remain at 600 dollars. A 14 to 20 percent tax will be applied on the value of purchases that exceed the amount.The government decided to do away with the purchase limit as part of efforts to help duty free businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and to shift overseas spending to domestic consumption.