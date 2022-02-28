NEC Chief Apparently Dismisses Calls for Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's election watchdog apparently dismissed calls within the agency and from the opposition party to step down following controversy over deficient management of early voting ahead of the March 9 presidential election.According to a participant at the general meeting of the National Election Commission(NEC) on Thursday, Chairperson Noh Jeong-hee expressed responsibility for the controversy before pledging better election management.Earlier, a group of 15 standing members of the NEC and its regional panels issued a statement urging Noh to apologize to the public and resign.The general meeting was called after NEC Secretary-General Kim Se-hwan offered to step down over the mishandling of early voting ballots cast by COVID-19 patients and those in self-quarantine. He was also under pressure for allegations of preferential treatment surrounding his son's employment at an NEC regional committee.Kim's resignation was approved at the meeting.The main opposition People Power Party is also calling for Noh's resignation and opposing the appointment of a new secretary-general by the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration, now in its final months.