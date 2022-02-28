Top Court Upholds Union Sabotage Conviction for Fmr. Samsung Exec.

Photo : YONHAP News

The top court upheld a lower court conviction of a former Samsung executive for sabotaging labor union activities at an amusement park run by a group affiliate.The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed the 16-month prison sentence for Kang Kyung-hoon, a former Samsung Electronics vice president, on charges of obstruction of business and violations of union laws.Kang was indicted for planning and leading group-wide efforts to neutralize the labor union at Everland, South Korea's largest theme park operated by Samsung C&T Corporation, between 2011 and 2018.Kang and around ten other former or currently serving executives and employees were accused of and later convicted for their involvement in launching a separate management-controlled union and the leaking of sensitive personal data.In an unrelated case, Kang was convicted of orchestrating a similar union sabotage in 2013, when a similar labor group was formed at Samsung Electronics Service, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.