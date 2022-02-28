Menu Content

Expert: More N. Korea Provocations Expected as New Admin. Seeks Hard-Line Policy

Written: 2022-03-17 14:19:55Updated: 2022-03-17 14:33:17

Expert: More N. Korea Provocations Expected as New Admin. Seeks Hard-Line Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new administration will pursue a hard-line North Korea policy and Pyongyang will likely increase its missile provocations, according to one expert.

The analysis was made on Thursday by Victor Cha, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, during a webinar hosted by the Institute for Global Economics.

Presenting on the security strategies of South Korea's incoming government, Cha said president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will push for tougher policies than the current administration, highlighting North Korea's human rights issues.

He said that because of this approach, Pyongyang may ramp up pressure on Yoon and his new administration by carrying out more missile tests.

The top U.S. expert projected that the South Korea-U.S. alliance will be further strengthened, as Yoon is expected to implement the agreements made during the Seoul-Washington summit held in May of last year while boosting cooperation in various fields, such as private-sector development of nuclear reactors.
