Photo : YONHAP News

CJ ENM has announced the in-person return of KCON, the world's largest K-pop culture festival, with events in South Korea, Japan and the U.S.The company announced on Thursday that the tour will kick off with its “KCON 2022 Premiere” event in Seoul on May 7 before traveling to Tokyo and Chicago that same month, then hitting Los Angeles and Tokyo again in August and October, respectively.This marks the first offline KCON since September 2019. It was held online the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In order to offer more widespread access and overcome space and time limitations, this year's KCON series will provide a K-culture experience to more fans by combining digital and offline content.The KCON series was first showcased in California in 2012 and has since attracted over one million K-culture fans across the globe.