Photo : YONHAP News

The transition committee of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has been found to include a considerable number of men in their 50s who graduated from Seoul National University(SNU).Following the finalization of the committee's composition, a profile analysis of its 24 members puts their average age at 57-point-six years. The oldest member is 64 and the youngest is 45. Out of the 24, four are women.At 13, more than half of the committee members are graduates of SNU, followed by two graduates each from Korea University and Yonsei University.By occupation, eleven members are incumbent professors, accounting for the largest portion, followed by six sitting lawmakers.By region, eleven members hail from Seoul, followed by two each from North and South Gyeongsang Provinces and southern port city Busan.