Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered countermeasures against growing global supply chain risks and their impact on the Korean economy, saying they could further intensify due to various external factors.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement on Thursday that the president made the order after being briefed about the constricting supply of automotive parts triggered by COVID-19 lockdowns in some Chinese cities.The president emphasized that each ministry must prepare in advance to deal with such risks with a long-term view and take timely action when necessary.He was also briefed on the impact of Russia's export restrictions on global grain and food sectors amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.