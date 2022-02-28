Report: Flowers Could Bloom in Feb. without Reduced Emissions

Photo : YONHAP News

A failure to reduce carbon emissions in the nation could result in a blooming of spring flowers as early as February in 60 years, and topple the delicate ecological balance.According to a report released by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, spring flowers will bloom about a month earlier than usual from 2081 if South Korea's greenhouse gas emissions remain at their current levels.Azaleas, which normally bloom around March 27, are projected to blossom at the end of February, while cherry blossoms that now bloom in late-March will also flower in February.The report predicted that if the country achieves carbon neutrality by 2070, flowers may bloom around just ten days earlier than the current time frame.The weather agency explained that the analysis is in line with the faster beginning of spring and rising temperatures during the spring season in the country.It added the success or failure of carbon reduction will highly likely impact the whole ecosystem.