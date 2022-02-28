Foreign Ministry to Continue Seeking Ways to Cooperate with Quad Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s foreign ministry will continue to examine ways to cooperate further with a U.S.-led regional security forum known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).In a regular briefing on Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Choi Young-sam said South Korea has already reviewed various measures to cooperate with Quad members.On whether South Korea may join the four-way strategic forum, Choi said that the country can cooperate with any consultative body as long as it meets with its requirements that it is open, transparent and and inclusive.He added that Korea is willing to join any format if it serves Korea’s national interest and contributes to peace and prosperity in the region as well as those of the international community.President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, as part of his campaign pledges, said Korea will cooperate with Quad working groups on vaccinations, climate change and new technologies, and seek to gradually join the multilateral framework.Quad is an Indo-Pacific alliance among the U.S., Australia, Japan and India. It is widely regarded as a mechanism aimed to keep China in check.