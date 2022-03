Photo : YONHAP News

Patients infected with the omicron variant may remain contagious for up to eight days after showing symptoms, according to a state agency.The Central Disease Control Headquarters(CDCH) announced the results of its study on Thursday, based on an analysis of some 558 samples from people infected with the omicron strain.It means eight days after symptoms emerge, there is virtually no risk of transmission.The research shows that people who received two or more shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have lower risks of getting infected, compared to those who have yet to be inoculated.The agency also confirmed that three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations are effective in preventing infection among 18-year-olds and those aged 75 or older.CDCH will share the result with researchers in Korea and overseas.