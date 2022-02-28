Presidential NSC Checks N. Korea’s Missile Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened a session of the National Security Council(NSC)'s standing committee on Thursday to assess North Korea’s latest missile launch.Members of the NSC shared their views on the need to maintain a strong defense posture based on the South Korean military’s enhanced capability to respond to North Korea’s missile threat and its alliance with the U.S.They agreed to take necessary measures while closely communicating with the U.S. and the international communityPresided over by National Security Office chief Suh Hoon, the meeting touched on other major issues such as Seoul’s plans to provide support to Ukraine, the repercussions from international sanctions against Russia, disruptions in global supply chains and the latest developments in the financial market.Regarding the relocation of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, the participants of the NSC meeting agreed that Seoul should consult closely with Washington to facilitate the return of part of the Yongsan U.S. army base to the Korean government in the first half of this. This will allow the government to begin construction of a park in the property.They also pledged continuous cooperation to eliminate any vacuum in diplomacy and security during the transition of power in Korea.