Yoon Holds Phone Talks with Indian Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol held phone talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said Yoon spoke with the Indian prime minister on the phone for about 20 minutes on Thursday.In the call, Yoon expressed hope that the two nations will develop and deepen their special strategic partnership on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year.The president-elect stressed economic cooperation between the two nations, noting the infinite possibilities that India's growth potential, large market and abundant workforce offer for the bilateral relationship.In response, Modi said India's partnership with South Korea is very important amid growing geopolitical risks, expressing hope that the bilateral friendly relations will deepen during Yoon's term.The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in climate change, a green economy and high-tech areas.It was Yoon's fifth call with a world leader, following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.With the latest call, Yoon has spoken with the leaders of all four members of the Quad, the U.S.-led security forum comprising the U.S., Australia, India and Japan. Yoon has pledged to deepen cooperation with the Quad and gradually seek membership.