Yoon's Transition Team to Check Sites before Deciding where to Move

Written: 2022-03-18 08:12:38Updated: 2022-03-18 09:55:42

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team will inspect the buildings of the foreign and defense ministries on Friday before deciding where to move Yoon's office.

Members of the subcommittee for planning and foreign affairs plan to visit the foreign ministry building in Gwanghwamun and the defense ministry building in Yongsan on Friday afternoon.

The members plan to inspect the buildings closely and select one through consultation with Yoon.

Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the current presidential office will be returned to the people before the spring flowers fade. 

On Thursday, Yoon met with key members of his transition team, including Chairperson Ahn Cheol-soo, and narrowed down the relocation site for the presidential office to the foreign ministry building and the defense ministry compound.

Yoon originally pledged during the campaign that if elected, he would set up his office in the Seoul government complex in Gwanghwamun.
