CRS: Yoon's Win Signals Greater Alignment with US, May Conflict on Military Response to N. Korea

Written: 2022-03-18 09:48:30Updated: 2022-03-18 11:22:58

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. congressional think tank says that South Korea's new president Yoon Suk Yeol may pursue policies more closely with the U.S. than his predecessor, but may conflict on preemptive military responses to North Korea.

The Congressional Research Service(CRS) presented the projection in its latest report on the new South Korean president that was published on Tuesday.

In the report, the CRS said that Yoon's win likely signals greater alignment with the United States on a number of issues followed closely by many members of the U.S. Congress, including policy toward North Korea, China, Japan and the Indo-Pacific.

The CRS, however, noted that Yoon vowed to expand South Korea's defense and deterrence capabilities in conjunction with the U.S. alliance, including offensive strike capabilities and enhanced missile defense.

It continued that in past inter-Korean military clashes, the United States often pressured South Korea to rein in its military response, a move that could conflict with some of Yoon’s pledges.

The CRS posits that the U.S. may oppose direct military responses by South Korea such as a "preemptive strike." During the campaign, Yoon raised the possibility of taking a preemptive strike in the event of an imminent threat from North Korea.
