Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has reportedly won a patent lawsuit in an appellate trial in Russia.According to Reuters on Thursday, the South Korean tech giant won the case that day, overturning a lower court ruling that banned the company from selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia.The report said the decision means Samsung is not restricted on its sales under Russian law.In July of last year, the Russian court ruled in favor of Switzerland-based SQWIN SA, which claimed that Samsung's mobile payment app "Samsung Pay" infringed its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.With the ruling, sales of 61 Samsung models in Russia were prohibited in October, but Samsung appealed the initial ruling in November.