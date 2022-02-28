International No. of Ethnic Koreans in US Estimated at Some 1.92 Mln

The number of ethnic Koreans in the U.S. was estimated to be around one-point-92 million as of 2020.



The Korea Times and the Los Angeles-based Korea Daily jointly issued their estimate on Friday based on data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The figure is up more than 20-thousand from 2019.



The census bureau's estimate comes after its analysis of an American Community Survey that summarized data between 2016 and 2020.



The data found that California had the largest Korean community among states in the U.S. with more than 557-thousand ethnic Koreans residing there, particularly in Los Angeles County and Orange County.



The size of the Korean communities in New York stood at some 144-thousand, in Texas roughly 109-thousand and about 93-thousand in Virginia.



According to the data, one out of two ethnic Koreans were born in the U.S. About 54 percent of ethnic Koreans in the U.S. were born in South Korea, down nearly three percentage points from five years ago.