Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

No. of Ethnic Koreans in US Estimated at Some 1.92 Mln

Written: 2022-03-18 11:21:07Updated: 2022-03-18 14:35:50

The number of ethnic Koreans in the U.S. was estimated to be around one-point-92 million as of 2020.

The Korea Times and the Los Angeles-based Korea Daily jointly issued their estimate on Friday based on data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The figure is up more than 20-thousand from 2019.

The census bureau's estimate comes after its analysis of an American Community Survey that summarized data between 2016 and 2020.

The data found that California had the largest Korean community among states in the U.S. with more than 557-thousand ethnic Koreans residing there, particularly in Los Angeles County and Orange County.

The size of the Korean communities in New York stood at some 144-thousand, in Texas roughly 109-thousand and about 93-thousand in Virginia.

According to the data, one out of two ethnic Koreans were born in the U.S. About 54 percent of ethnic Koreans in the U.S. were born in South Korea, down nearly three percentage points from five years ago.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >