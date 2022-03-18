Yoon: Public, Nat'l Interests Must be Given Priority in Drawing Up State Tasks

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said the general public and national interests must come first when conceiving state tasks.Presiding over the inaugural general meeting of his transition team on Friday, Yoon emphasized that there is no room for cracks in national security and people's livelihoods when the new administration decides on its major tasks.The president-elect asked transition team members to actively communicate with each other and to carefully listen to people's voices.Yoon then called on his team to draw up plans for the nation to emerge as a leader in the world's fourth industrial revolution, and to set mid- to long-term targets in tackling low growth and polarization.He also urged the COVID-19 response committee within the team to seek ways to better compensate struggling small businesses, to address challenges in quarantine and health care, and to prepare a manual to deal with another potential pandemic in the future.